Improving Sprinter Could Call The Tune

I cannot help but mention the very rare occurrence here of an Aidan O’Brien runner, with Ryan Moore in the saddle, currently available at odds of 50/1 – I cannot remember EVER seeing that before (feel free to correct me). Military was last seen coming home fourth in a Group Three at Naas over this trip and seems an unlikely winner, but he deserves a mention just in case he runs better than his odds suggest.

Kind Of Blue has done nothing wrong so far and is a bit of a dark horse here after wins at Kempton and Doncaster, but he is taking a big step up in class, and preference is for the likely favourite Inesherin.

As easy odds-on winner over a mile on the Newcastle all-weather on his return he was then thrown in at the deep end for the 2000 Guineas where he came home sixth, beaten less than five lengths after being caught at the two pole. Dropped to the six furlongs he tackles here at Haydock, he won the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes by close to four lengths, suggesting a fast run sprint plays to all of his strengths, with the quicker going here the only real question mark for the son of Shamardal.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Inesherin 3.05pm Royal Ascot 9/4 most bookmakers