Voyage To The Bottom Of The Bookmaker’s Satchels

For a Group Two this is as tough as it gets but common sense (if I have any), suggests we have a go, and although I was surprised to see Ryan Moore on board Diego Velazquez, we have to assume he is the best of the Aidan O’Brien four.

His form behind Metropolitan in the French 2000 Guineas has been franked since while nothing went his way when eighth in the French Derby, and I am clear he is better than that.

However, he weakened late on over a mile and a quarter that day and as a son of Frankel out of an Acclaim mare, he may – or may not – get the extended trip here.

For that reason I will pass him over and risk a small bet on Voyage each way. I was very impressed by his debut victory at Newbury when he scored very easily, and we can obviously forget his run in The Derby when he unseated Pat Dobbs after stumbling at the start.

If they thought he was good enough for Epsom then he is certainly good enough for this, and with the likelihood we are yet to see the best of him, the 14/1 early doors looks far too tempting to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Voyage 5.40pm Royal Ascot 12/1 Bet365 and Corals