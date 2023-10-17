In-form Option Looks Overpriced With Race Fitness On His Side

Your Own Story heads the early betting for the 3.35pm at Carlisle this afternoon and he may be the best of these long term, but he hasn’t been seen since his sixth in the Scottish Grand National in April, and may improve for the run with longer term targets undoubtedly in mind.

He also has to give 12lb to the in-form and race-fit Wasdell Dundalk, who is looking to make it four wins in a row. He strolled home by 14 lengths in a Class Two handicap at Perth last time out and has seen his mark go up 6lb for his sins, but he has race fitness on his side and at 7/1 I cannot resist a little each way tickle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wasdell Dundalk 3.35pm Carlisle 7/1 most bookmakers