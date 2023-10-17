Well Weighted Handicapper Should Have A Say

Not the best day of racing I’m afraid but I have dug deep to come up with a couple of interest to us all, starting with Chinthurst in the 3.55pm at Brighton. The fact that we are even considering a bet in a Class Six handicap tells its own story, but the three-year-old does look as if he has a solid chance, hopefully each way (depending on price).

He was mugged close home over course and distance last time out when beaten a neck at the line with the third over three lengths back and has been put up 23lb for that by the handicapper, but he gets to run here off his old mark so we know he is well in and connections will try to make the most of that fact.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chinthurst 3.55pm Brighton 11/4 Bet365