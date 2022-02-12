In-form Stable Can Strike At Catterick

Racing enters a bit of a lull for the next few weeks (with the odd exception) as the top trainers and horses are fine-tuned ahead of Cheltenham, but we can only deal with what is put in front of us, and hopefully that will mean another winner or two.

Those who witnessed the last run of Just Call Me Al will have noted that he was brought with a perfectly timed run to come home a length plus clear at Sedgefield, meaning the handicapper has only given him an extra 4lb for this afternoon.

I am rather hoping that underestimates the amount he had up his sleeve to call upon inf needed, and on a day where sensible betting opportunities seem thin on the ground, he has as good a chance as any of leading his rivals home this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Just Call Me Al 1.30pm Catterick 5/2 Bet365