Perfect Selection At Wolverhampton

The 8.30pm at Wolverhampton hardly leaps off the page as a sensible betting proposition but I was at Southwell last month when Pluperfect pulled far too hard to get home before weakening in to sixth over this distance.

If she has learned to settle as I hope than she may be well-in off a mark of just 64 for her handicap debut, and as a daughter of Invincible Spirit out of a Bated Breath mare, this really ought to be her prefect trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pluperfect 8.30pm Wolverhampton 8/1 Paddy Power, Bet Victor, and others.