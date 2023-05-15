In The Eye of The Beholder

The 4.25pm at Chepstow this afternoon is a seven-furlong fillies handicap, and you would have to think that a mark of 79 may underestimate the Ralph Beckett trained Time’s Eye, a daughter of Expert Eye who was last seen coming home fourth at Newmarket on her seasonal return.

That run may be best ignored as she became unbalanced in the dip on the Rowley Mile, and if that is the case, she is best judged on her head second to Karsavina last October. They were at level weights that day, and the winner has gone on to finish fourth in the Group Three Nell Gwyn at Newmarket and 16th in the Group One 1000 Guineas, giving her a mark of 100, a stone and a half more than my selection carries this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Time’s Eye 4.25pm Chepstow 3/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet, and 888sport.com