The Weights May Be The Key

With four of the six declared runners a winner last time out it could or even should be some race, but I am betting against all of them with Tajawal, who represents Simon and Ed Crisford.

Only beaten a length last time out despite wandering all over the place at Wolverhampton, he has a first-time visor to keep him in a straight line this evening, and although I doubt he is actually the best horse running here, he gets six pounds from all the three-year-old winners, and twenty pounds from the four-year-old Royal Symbol, which I am hoping makes all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tajawal 7.15pm Sandown 6/1 Bet365