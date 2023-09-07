Infantry Firing On All Cylinders

This is not a race I am usually keen on for a second – but it is an important contest and work is work I suppose! Light Infantry is 3lb the best of these according to the handicapper and the son of fast Company was a little unlucky in running last time out when third to Inspiral at Deauville in the Group One Jacques le Marois, and he also has placed form behind Anmaat and Triple Time this year at the highest level.

There is little doubt he is the class act dropped in grade here and to be fair, he does deserve a first victory of the season here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Light Infantry 1.50pm Haydock 15/8 most bookmakers