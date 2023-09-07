Victory Is Ours – If He Stays

Back to relying on Charlie Appleby again here as he lets the lightly raced Victory Dance make his handicap debut off a mark of 102 this afternoon on his first try at a mile and a half.

His two wins so far have been in a novice and Listed class, and he was only beaten a length last time out in Listed company again at Deauville when headed close home over shorter.

As a son of Dubawi out of a Street Cry mare his stamina does have to be questioned over this trip, but they throw cheekpieces on for the first time to help him focus, and if he does get home he ought to prove difficult to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Victory Dance 3.10pm Ascot 4/1 Boylesports