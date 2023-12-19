Interesting Hurdling Recruit Could Be One To Keep On Your Side

Newbury put on the most interesting card this afternoon starting with the opener at 12.15pm when Nicky Henderson sends the ex-Andrew Balding trained Therapist over hurdles for the first time.

Rated in the 80s on the Flat after a win at Newmarket in July, the son of Le Havre was last seen finishing third to madame Ambassador in a Class Three handicap over a miler and a quarter, after which he was sold for 50,000 Guineas at the horses in training sales to his new connections. Persuading Nicky to take him on may have been an interesting conversation as he doesn’t immediately appeal as a hurdler in the making, but word is he has schooled well enough to suggest he can win a race or two over obstacles, hopefully starting at lunchtime today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Therapist 12.15pm Newbury Evens Bet365