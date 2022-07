Winforglory has a similar profile to Princeville having finished second on his debut as well, but jockey turned trainer Richard Hughes has immediately reached for a hood to help the son of Cotai Glory who has arrived at the yard after that defeat at Tipperary. He is hard to gauge but was bought personally by his ultra-shred trainer and I am expecting a win here before he is sold on again for a tidy little profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Winforglory 7.20pm Yarmouth 4/5 all bookmakers