Weight Advantage May See Yet Another Varian Winner

I have been looking forward to the return to action of Sea Speedwell, who went on to my list of horses to follow after winning her second start last year, but she hasn’t been seen since December last year and giving 10lb to recent Nottingham winner Qabilah looks a big ask. The Roger Varian team are in fine form with plenty of recent winners and although the son of Kitten’s Joy was sent off an 11/1 chance before winning narrowly on just her second start, that only suggests to me that she may have even more to offer as she gains in experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Qabilah 2.40pm Leicester 6/4 all bookmakers