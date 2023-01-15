Irish Point-To-Point Winner Looks A Useful Recruit

I am most interested in the maiden hurdle at 1.30pm where two recent point-to-point winners go head to head in the shape of runaway Ffos Las (point-to-point course) winner Regal Blue who may be on to watch, and Mylesfromwicklow, my preferred option after he scored on his one start at Kinsdale in Ireland.

I felt that looked the better race of the two concerned, and with the Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton double-act on fire once again, there is every reason to think he can make a winning debut over hurdles here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Mylesfromwicklow 1.30pm Chepstow 8/11 most bookmakers