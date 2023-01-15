Get In (D’Or)

Chepstow put on the only jumps card today but it is an interesting one where it might be worth having a small each way bet on French import In D’Or, who cost his owner/jockey 140,000 Euros at the sales in May.

Second and third on his two outings over hurdles at Auteuil, although the form doesn’t amount to much so far, he ought to find better ground more to his liking over here, and with his jockey claiming 3lb from the saddle, a place should to be the minimum expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win In D’Or 1.00pm Chepstow 2/1 Bet365