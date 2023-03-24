Irish Raider Can Bite Back

Busty Boy has been a revelation since being sent pointing where he has won three of his four starts, but he is not guaranteed to be as effective back over hurdles in the 1.50pm at Carlisle and preference is for Irish raider Largy Shark.

Last seen back in November when winning easily enough at Ayr despite some sketchy jumping, he could be called the winner a long way out that day and hasn’t been rushed back to the track.

If he is fit and raring to go he may have more improvement to come, and with the Crawford yard particularly adept with their overseas raiders, he looks the one to be on its afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Largy Shark 1.50pm Carlisle 15/8 most bookmakers