Revelry for Fry Fans At Exeter

Harry Fry’s Revels Hill is yet to win this season after a couple of successes last years, but he has been competing in some decent races and wasn’t disgraced when third to Cap Du Nord at Ascot last month in a Class One handicap over three miles, when he stayed on late.

Stamina is clearly his strong suit, and an added three-quarters of a mile here looks very much in his favour, as does a drop in class and 2lb less from the handicapper. He has carried 12 stone to victory before (at Taunton in March last year) so clearly has the frame needed to carry weight, and if he gets a clear run he may prove too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Revels Hill 3.52pm Exeter 13/8 most bookmakers