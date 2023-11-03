Irish Raider Can Take The Biscuit

The weather has caused its issues in recent days with half my work ending in the bin but even I cannot control the weather and we just need to soldier on regardless. Huntingdon are currently pretty hopeful they will go ahead and if they do, then I like the chances of Miss Oreo in the 2.15pm.

It is pretty unusual to see a Paul Nicholls runner without Harry Cobden on board, yet he appears to have deserted Iliade Allen for the Irish raider who got off the mark over hurdles when making all to win at Fairyhouse, and with that experience to her name, she may yet follow up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Miss Oreo 2.15pm Huntingdon 5/2 all bookmakers