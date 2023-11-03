Alan King’s Gelding Is Unforgettable

We have a small but select field for the handicap chase at 2.50pm where word reaches me that Alan King’s Forget The Way is expected to leave huis hurdling form behind him and make a decent name for himself over fences.

If that is the case then bottom weight makes him sorely tempting here under the excellent Tom Cannon, and as he is bred for the larger obstacles, first time out may be the time to back him and steal the best value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Forget The Way 2.50pm Huntingdon 7/2 888sport.com