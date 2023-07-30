Irish Raider Could Have The Last Laugh

Courage Mon Ami goes from strength to strength and put in a sparkling piece of work last week ahead of this engagement, but the cut in the ground is still a question mark for him – but not for Emily Dickinson. Aidan O’Brien’s filly does have a bit to find on Ascot Gold Cup form to get the better of the jolly, but she is a different filly on a softer surface so connections will be praying for more rain. She goes well enough on a fast surface as most good horses do, but gains wings when it is soft and if conditions are in her favour, she shouldn’t be far away at the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Emily Dickinson 4.35pm Goodwood 11/2 Bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power and Betfair