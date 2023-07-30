Youngster May Hold All The Aces

Day One of Glorious Goodwood and you will note that I will have my two main tips as always – and as an added bonus, a third article covering the rest of the card in brief. If I find plenty of winners that is a good thing – if I don’t, maybe not, but only time will tell on that one – though eight races today is taking the mick! Starting with the 4.00pm, and Kinross is a class act at his best and will love the cut in the ground in the Lennox Stakes plus the added furlong, and he won’t go under without a fight with regular partner Frankie Dettori back in the saddle.

That said, 2/1 is skinny enough when you consider he has to give 6lb to the younger Isaac Shelby. Brian Meehan has never made any secret of his high regard for the son of Night Of thunder, who started his season with a win in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, followed by a close-up second in the French 2000 Guineas and a fourth to Paddington at Royal Ascot in the St James’s Palace Stakes despite being denied a clear run at a crucial stage. He proved he handles cut in the ground in France and drops into group two company here and at the current price (11/2) he looks to be excellent each way value to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Isaac Shelby 4.00pm Goodwood 7/2 Bet365 and William Hill