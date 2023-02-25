Irish Raider Could Lord It At Ayr

Very North and very South this afternoon over the jumps, starting at Ayr where Stuart Crawford plots another raid from his Irish base with five heading over the sea looking to plunder some of our prize money. I will be surprised if he doesn’t walk away with at least one winner, though working out the likeliest was never going to be quite as simple as it sounds.

I suspect L Anamour will go close in the 2.45pm and he came close to being my selection but there may be more value to be had with Bellaney Lord in the opener at 1.45pm so I will nail my colours to that particular mast. Third when running out of stream over a similar trip at Perth in May last year, he was allowed to go off at 20/1 at Down Royal on his only run since before unseating when looking all set for a place, and I am hoping he can improve for that run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bellaney Lord 1.45pm Ayr 4/1 Bet365