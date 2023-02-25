MARIE BUCHAN… CONTROVERSIAL OUTSPOKEN MOTHER OF 8’S WEEKLY COLUMN- Fining parents isn’t the answer to get reluctant kids back to school.

Fining parents isn’t the answer to get reluctant kids back to school.

What happens when your child stops going to school and refuses to attend?

All we do is try our best to be good parents and if our child won’t attend school it becomes a battle. I think it is a situation which plenty of despairing parents find themselves in.

Perhaps, when we were younger, many of us would bunk of school occasionally, in those days there were no fines, or court summons’s

In school they can give out time tables change classes etc but if your child still does not attend you are looking at a fine.

When it becomes a real matter of concern to the school, they alert the attendance officer who is soon banging on your door to ask where the child is.

Is it wrong to read the riot act without even wanting to understand what that pupil might be going through.

I think a lot of professionals lack empathy especially when they threaten the parent with a fine or even court action.

What does the fine do? It just brings more stress on the parent and does not solve anything, it just makes it much harder for the whole family.

We cannot physically drag our child to school so what can you do if the child won’t even get dressed?

Schools need to work with the family and show support not have fines or court hearings that won’t make the child go as in the child’s eyes its not serious.

Hopefully there could be a lot more mentoring with the child and school to get to the root of the cause and the families and schools to work together to resolve these issues .