Iron Can Bridge The Gap

I have to admit Carlisle put on an excellent card and I suspect there will be plenty of future winners running in the opener, though at this stage I wouldn’t have a clue which ones!

I am even more intrigued by the novice chase at 1.25pm where I was seriously considering Irish raider Peaceful Sunday who could surprise a few at a massive price. He would have been my pick were it not for the presence of Jonjo O’Neill’s Iron Bridge who is in my tracker as a horse to follow. He won his bumper at Tipperary last March before moving yards, and showed that was no fluke with success in a maiden hurdle at Ffos Las followed by a 22 length success at Worcester in a novice hurdle.

Connections obviously see him as a chaser and are ignoring his second season over the smaller obstacles, sending him straight over fences at the tender age of six. His yard are in decent enough form which is a positive, he has won after long breaks before and is seemingly easy to get fit, and arrives with a 100% record – no good thing sadly, but hard to oppose when he has done nothing wrong so far.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Iron Bridge 1.25pm Carlisle 4/1 Bet365