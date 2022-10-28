Elliott Newcomer Is Reported To Be Decent

Over in Ireland Gordon Elliott introduces the highly regarded Deeply Superficial in the opener at 12.40pm, and she is one to keep a careful eye on with Cheltenham in March very much on connections agendas at this time.

An easy 10 length winner of her sole point-to-point at Lingstown in December last year she was sold for a whopping £885,000 five days later and couldn’t be much better bred as a daughter of Flemensfirth out of a Kayf Tara mare.

There will be some pretty long faces if she cannot win her maiden hurdle at the first attempt, even if she isn’t fully wound-up with a long season ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Deeply Superficial 12.40pm Galway 6/4 most bookmakers