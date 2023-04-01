Is There A Doctor In The House?

Strange to see the Flat on turf “disappear” with jus the two all-weather cards but I will start at Ludlow instead, where Dr Richard Newland will be looking for another win from course and distance winner La Renommee who is only having her fourth ever outing over fences.

She held on after a bad mistake at the 11th looked to knock some of the stuffing out of her, and an added 2lb from the handicapper seems fair enough. She bet Fortunes Melody that day, who reopposes here, and it could be close between the two of them, though a clear round could well see the form confirmed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win La Renommee 2.00pm Ludlow 3/1 Bet365