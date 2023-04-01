A Short Priced Winner Is Still A Winner

I am not clear what sort of price we will get about Space Voyage ahead of the 2.30pm but the fact is, he does look one of the likelier winners today. Already a scorer three times this season, one in a bumper and his last two over hurdles, he comes here looking to land his hat-trick and is hard to bet against.

He has no stamina questions to answer, unlike some of his rivals, and will be staying on better than most here as a son of Kayf Tara, with a slow early pace or an error seemingly the only way he can fail to follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Space Voyage 2.30pm Ludlow 11/8 Bet365