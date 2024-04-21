Is There More To Come From This Lightly Raced Four-Year-Old?

You can tell that summer is on the way when Windsor start their run of evening meetings, and hopefully that is the case as we families head off to the track tonight with their first race due off at 4.10pm and the last at 7.50pm.

Only one race really appeals at present, and although I will be watching Sir Mark Todd’s unbeaten Rockit Tommy very carefully in the 6.20pm, he has been off the track since winning here in mid-May last year and there is a chance he will improve for the race.

If that is the case then the one I prefer is George Boughey’s Composite despite having to carry top-weight. Lightly raced for a four-year-old, he started his career in a Huntingdon bumper where he finished fourth, but he followed that with a third and a win at Wolverhampton before coming home a length and a half in front at Kempton in January. He makes his handicap debut and is back on gras this afternoon, but he is clearly a big backward sort who may still be a few pounds ahead of the handicapper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Composite 6.20pm Windsor 7/2 most bookmakers