The Strategy Is Simple Enough At Hexham

Amateur jockey David Maxwell takes plenty of stick on social media but left his detractors open mouthed to finish sixth in the Grand National which tells us all he has plenty of ability even if he can be a bit outclassed by the professionals – as anyone with half a brain would expect.

This afternoon at Hexham he heads north to ride two horses in with solid chances, Joker De Mai in the novice hurdle at 2.00pm, and Stratagem in the Hunter Chase at 5.05pm.

The last named is narrowly preferred, partly because Mr Maxwell is up against less experienced jockeys which may give him the edge needed. As for the horse, he is trained by Paul Nicholls which cannot be seen as a negative, and is the joint youngest in this field.

He has won five races in total, three under today’s jockey, two of those over fences, and looks to have more improvement in him despite a disappointing fourth at Southwell last month in what was his first start since having a wind operation.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stratagem 5.05pm Hexham Evens most bookmakers