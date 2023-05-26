It Could Be Madness Not To Consider This Twelve-Year-Old

I have seen better racing and larger fields on a Sunday to be honest, and we really are scraping the bottom of the proverbial barrel, but we soldier on as always – though personally my stakes will be very much reduced.

The fact that I will be backing a 12 year old chaser tells you something about the standards today, but Call Of The Loon hasn’t had too much racing since arriving from Ireland with two starts last season including a win at Stratford in August, and just the one this season when second at Plumpton.

Left with too much to do that day, he may strip fitter after his first start in eight months, and with Ellis Collier claiming 7lb off his back, he should go well in a race that may not take much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Call Of The Loon 4.15pm Fontwell 3/1 Bet365