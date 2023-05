Ooh Betty ran on well to score easily enough over further at Ludlow last time out, and if she has the speed to keep up with these early doors, there is no obvious reason why she cannot follow up.

That was a much improved effort, and she won’t find it as easy here with the promising pairing of Manimole and point-to-point winner On Se Calme in opposition, but she still looks by far the likeliest winner of this event.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ooh Betty 2.50pm Uttoxeter 15/8 Bet365