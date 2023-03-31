It Is Striking To See An Appleby Runner So Early In The Season

It feels fairly unusual (even if I am incorrect) to see the Charlie Appleby string in action as early on the turf as the first weekend which suggests the lightly raced Striking Star is bucking and kicking and needing a run ahead of the 2.45pm at Doncaster.

A winner at Sandown first time out on soft ground he came home last of 12 on heavy at Newbury in the Group Three Horris Hill Stakes, but he has been gelded since and is expected to be a different proposition here.

It does look an interesting race with the likes of Overrule in opposition but if he is to live up to his reputation he will need to go mighty close today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Striking Star 2.45pm Doncaster 6/4 Paddy Power and Betfair