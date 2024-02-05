It Isn’t As Black And White As Some Think

Ben Poste is an underrated jockey in my opinion who rarely gets the credit his skills in the saddle warrant, but give him the ammunition and he will fire in the winners, and I am hoping that could be the case with The Grey Man in the novice hurdle from Ludlow due off at 2.20pm.

Yet to run over hurdles, he was too “fizzy” on his return in a Hereford bumper, neaten close to three lengths into second after pulling too hard throughout which saw him with little left for the finish, though he still ran on well at the death.

On breeding he should do better over hurdles and over further once he is stepped up in trip, but he showed enough speed last time to suggest he will not be out of his depth this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Grey Man 2.20pm Ludlow 9/2 most bookmakers