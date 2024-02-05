Long-Absent Chaser Is A Risky Pick!

On a day when risky bets appear to be the norm, it may be worth taking a chance to small stakes on Demnat in the 2.50pm at Ludlow, a two and a half mile handicap chase. His French form is hard to assess but he did win over two and a quarter miles at Fontainebleu

in April 2021 as a four-year-old, and also has places to his name at Auteuil and Compiegne from just the four starts over the larger obstacles, backed up by a win and a place from four other starts over hurdles.

He has his first run for Venetia Williams here as he returns from close to two years off, and a mark of 122 seems fair enough from the handicapper for a lightly raced sort who may have more to offer over time, and is bred to be more suited by the better ground he seems sure to face in the United Kingdom as a full-brother to the classy Sceau Royal.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Demnat 2.50pm Ludlow 3/1 most bookmakers