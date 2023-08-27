It’s A Handicap – And A Classic

Both my suggestions today run at Newbury, one of the fairest tracks in the land and a venue I can only encourage you to visit if the chance arises. The 3.40pm gives me the opportunity to back Classic, who went into the little black book after finishing fourth here over a furlong shorter last time out when repeatedly denied a clear run when needed.

Once he did get clear he ran on well but it was all too late by then, but with an added furlong and (hopefully) a clearer passage, he can make amends here dropped in class off the same mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Classic 3.40pm Newbury 11/4 Bet365