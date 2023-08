In the 4.50pm at Newbury there are plenty of reasons to expect a good run from Khinjani, an easy winner last time out for Ed Walker, and racing off just 2lb higher here.

He could be called the winner a long way out and was always travelling pretty easily before being produced by P J McDonald and if Kieran Shoemark tries the same tactics here, he can give the 8lb and a beating to likely favourite Unlimited.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Khinjani 4.50pm Newbury 9/2 William Hill