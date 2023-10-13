It’s A Wrap!

With Paul Nichols suggesting he has a stronger team this season than he has in recent years, all eyes will be on the hurdling debut of Wrappedupinmay ahead of the 2.10pm at Ffos Las this afternoon.

An impressive point-to-point winner at Dromahane in April last year, he won his bumper by 24 lengths sat Exeter in January but looked one-paced when third at Sandown when last seen in February.

Upped in trip this afternoon which really ought to see him in a different light, he is reported to have schooled well ahead of his new career, and he could win this, though I will be watching Mt Fugi Park with interest as I am expecting him to have a big future over hurdles and then over fences.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wrappedupinmay 2.10pm Ffos Las 5/4 888sport.com and Bet UK