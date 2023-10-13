Long Absent Gelding Gets His Ground

Dylan Cunha’s Expressionless took a real hit from the handicapper after his last win when he won by a length and a quarter at Epsom despite a slow start that then saw him hampered and denied a clear run before he got out to go clear close home.

The added 8lb he has to shoulder here can’t be seen as a good thing, but he has been sensibly rested since as connections presumably await the cut in the ground that sees him at his best, and with the rains arriving just in time, he should go well despite his six-month sabbatical.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Expressionless 5.20pm Goodwood 7/2 most bookmakers