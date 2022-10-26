Its All In The Name

Meanwhile, Wetherby put on a cracking card worthy of attendance if you get the chance, though it all looks pretty competitive stuff and difficult to solve. One horse I do like the look of is Joe Tizzard’s Name In Lights, who showed vastly improved form at the end of last season to pick up two on the bounce with a maiden hurdle at Wincanton and a novice hurdle at Kempton.

Considering he was officially rated 122 before that run and he came home a very easy eight-length winner, the handicapper seems to have been remarkably generous in only putting him up a solitary pound, and with the stable in among the winners this week, he has an outstanding chance assuming he is ready for his first run since April.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Name In Lights 2.20pm Wetherby 5/2 all bookmakers