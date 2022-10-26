Diamond In The Rough

It is that time of year where I struggle to get overly excited about the horses on the Flat as the season draws to a close and we start to switch our attentions to those competing over hurdles and fences.

That said I simply cannot resist a little bet on Ralph Beckett’s Diamond Vega in the 2.40pm where she looks overpriced on the tissue at 10/1 – though we will see if that is anything near to the truth nearer to race time.

Second on her debut at odds of 20/1, she showed plenty of expected improvement next time out to win with ease at Haydock on heavy going, and with soft the best they can hope for at headquarters, she may get the conditions that suit her best. Yes, this is a big step up in class but her trainer rarely tilts at windmills, and at an each way price, that is the way I will be playing here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Diamond Vega 2.40pm Newmarket 11/2 Bet365