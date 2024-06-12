It’s All Latin To Me

As the saying goes, once you hear something you cannot unhear it, and the word reaching me from Newmarket is that the unraced Anno Domini is one of the better Charlie Appleby two-year-olds at this stage of the season.

Bought for the considerable sim of 525,000 Guineas at the April breeze-ups, the son of New Bay certainly looks the part, though on breeding, he should be better over further than this in time and ought to make a far better three-year-old.

Related to plenty of winners in decent company, big things are expected of the grey colt, and if he repeats his gallops efforts on race day, we may be on to a winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Anno Domini 2.20pm Newbury 5/4 Bet365