The Drinks Are On Ed Walker At Newbury

June 12, 2024
Sean Trivass

Clove Hitch is expected to head the market for the mile novice at 4.00pm after her second to Cat Ninja in a similar event last time out, and with experience on her side, she is not easy to oppose.

However, the never-ending hunt for value is the only way to make a profit in the long-term, even if that does reduce the strike rate, and on this occasion I will take a risk on the once raced Sambucus who I am hoping will be an each way price.

Trained in Lambourn by Ed Walker, she was easy to back when sent off a 22/1 shot at Bath she outran her odds to be beaten a length at the line into third, despite failing to get a clear run late on and not being given a hard time.

A big strong daughter of Lope De Vega, she has a win in her without a doubt, though this looks a deeper race and she may have to settle for a top three spot hence the each way concept.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sambucus 4.00pm Newbury 5/1 Bet365

