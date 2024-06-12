The Drinks Are On Ed Walker At Newbury

Clove Hitch is expected to head the market for the mile novice at 4.00pm after her second to Cat Ninja in a similar event last time out, and with experience on her side, she is not easy to oppose.

However, the never-ending hunt for value is the only way to make a profit in the long-term, even if that does reduce the strike rate, and on this occasion I will take a risk on the once raced Sambucus who I am hoping will be an each way price.

Trained in Lambourn by Ed Walker, she was easy to back when sent off a 22/1 shot at Bath she outran her odds to be beaten a length at the line into third, despite failing to get a clear run late on and not being given a hard time.

A big strong daughter of Lope De Vega, she has a win in her without a doubt, though this looks a deeper race and she may have to settle for a top three spot hence the each way concept.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sambucus 4.00pm Newbury 5/1 Bet365