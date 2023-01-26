Its In The Script At Cheltenham

You just have to love Cheltenham where you rarely get a bad race and the opener at 11.40pm looks as good an example as any other. Active Duty looks sure to have learned a lot from his debut third (over hurdles) at Ludlow, and he could be the surprise package in this field, while Gary Moore’s Jupiter Du Gite impressed with a 15 length Newbury romp on his British debut at Newbury, and as a 66/1 shot that day it seems fair to suggest there could be plenty of improvement to come.

He may well prove the biggest danger to Scriptwriter, unbeaten over hurdles after victories at Sedgefield and then here at Cheltenham, and a head winner on the Flat at Wolverhampton last time out. Trainer Milton Harris reports him to be in rude health ahead of his latest assignment, and lest we forget, he was rated 102 on the Flat on his last start for Aidan O’Brien. Comfort Zone is trained by Joseph O’Brien and heads the early market after winning the Grade Two Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last month but he would be rated more than a stone below my selection if there weren’t any hurdles, and if he can skip round cleanly, his speed may well be the deciding factor.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scriptwriter 11.40am Cheltenham 100/30 Bet365 Coral and Ladbrokes