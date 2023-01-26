Fry Chaser Can Kick His Rivals To One Side

It would be ridiculous to think any horse is a “good thing” where novice chasers are concerned, but Boothill looks pretty close in this two mile event with Harry Fry’s eight-year-old getting better with every start. Wins at Newton Abbot and Ascot were followed by an eight length second to Jonbon at Sandown (and not many horses will get that close to the Arkle favourite), before another victory at Kempton when he stayed on strongly to win by a length at the line.

I suspect he will be far better suited by this more testing track, and although he has to give 5lb or more to all his rivals, there will be some long faces at the Fry yard if he fails to follow up in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Boothill 1.35pm Doncaster 6/5 most bookmakers