It’s Pretty Clear Who My Money Will Be on At Firehouse

Fairyhouse look the place to start this Easter Sunday with a high-class card to look though, and although the betting suggests Willie Mullins’ Ashroe Diamond in the one to beat in the 2.35pm, I am not so sure.

At first glance she is the yard’s number one with Paul Townend in the saddle, but I was quite taken with stable companion Night And Day when she took her maiden at the second attempt at Clonmel in January.

She pulled clear with ease to score by 22 lengths that day and lets not forget, she is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who have Daryl Jacob as their retained rider. Naturally she needs to take another step forward to land a contest of this magnitude, but she is not here to make up the numbers and at 8/1 or bigger (with any luck), I am looking for a big run at an each-way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Night And Day 2.35pm Fairyhouse 8/1 most bookmakers