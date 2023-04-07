Change Of Tactics Could Work Wonders

Mighty Potter was half a length in front of Appreciate It at Cheltenham when third in the Turners Novices Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen, ruining plenty of Irish bets in the process where many saw him as the banker of the entire week.

He could well bounce back to winning ways here, but 11/8 seems skinny enough, and I am hopeful of a change of tactics on the Mullins runner. He can be a bit clumsy at his fences and if he does that again, our bets may well be sunk without trace, but I note he has put in his best efforts when making all the running, and after being covered up at Cheltenham that may be the way forward.

If he is allowed to bowel along at or near the head of affairs he may be able to get into a better rhythm, and if that is the case, he could yet gain his revenge.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Appreciate It 4.55pm Fairyhouse 4/1 William Hill