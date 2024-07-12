It’s Written In The Stars

Looking at statistics I would prefer to be drawn on the low side here assuming there is plenty of cut in the ground, and if that is the case, then I can understand why Clarendon House heads the market from the two stall.

He should go well and looks the main danger to Starlust who may still be worth the risk despite a high draw in the eight box.

An easy winner course and distance winner in May on a similar surface, he tried blinkers over a furlong further in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot before weakening into eighth but runs without the headgear now over his favoured trip and in receipt of 8lb as a there-year-old, I feel he has every chance of a fifth career victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Starlust 2.35pm York 2/1 most bookmakers