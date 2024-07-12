Classy Horse Can Win The Race Of The Day

Officially the best race of the day as a Group One over the six-furlongs on Newmarket’s July course, and with a cracking line-up set to go to war.

Three-year-olds have ruled the roost recently with five of the last nine winners, and they dominate the early betting once more.

River Tiber intrigues dropping back in trip and if he can reproduce his Irish 2000 Guineas third he would be a danger to all, though he did finish behind Vandeek as a two-year-old which gives him a little to find.

The Crisford’s star colt disappointed when third at Haydock on his return after possibly pulling too hard, but he does have something to prove for now and is held by Inisherin who won that day and reopposes here.

Kevin Ryan’s son of Havana Grey dominated that day and although conditions may be a fraction quicker here, he looks the class act and the worthy favourite in this highly competitive field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Inisherin 4.35pm Newmarket 3/1 William Hill