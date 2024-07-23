I’ve Gone Mad At Leicester!

For a novice stakes over five furlongs, the 6.10pm at Leicester intrigues with any number of potential improvers in the field and a previous winner in the shape of George Margarson’s Kodiac filly Shibuya Storm.

She kept on to win over six furlongs at Lingfield and should go well again, but I am going to take a chance on Derek Shaw’s State Of Madness. Weak in the market, suggesting the run may have been needed, the son of Washington D C almost pulled off a 33/1 shock when beaten just a neck by the odds-on favourite at Windsor on his one start for trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis, when possibly left with a touch too much to do.

He will need to be ridden far more positively dropping back a furlong here, but there is plenty of speed in his pedigree and if he improves at all he could hit a place at a half-decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way State Of Madness 6.10pm Leicester 15/2 William Hill