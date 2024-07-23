Johnston Colt All Set To Go One Better

Charlie Johnston’s Chuti Manika was well backed ahead of his Ayr debut before being sent off the joint-favourite, but it wasn’t to be for his supporters as he was worn down close home to be beaten a neck at the line.

Like most newcomers from the yard he clearly knew his job, and although I suspect he would be even happier over a mile or more even at this early stage of his career, there was enough promise on show to suggest he can win over this trip, hopefully this afternoon!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chuti Manika 3.10pm Catterick 4/5 Bet365